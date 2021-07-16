Surekha Sikri Was 'One Of The Greatest': Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt And Others Mourn Actress

Surekha Sikri in a still from Badhaai Ho

National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri died at the age of 75 on Friday morning. Following her death, social media was deluged with tributes to the veteran actress, fondly remembering her legacy. Tweets mourning Surekha Sikri arrived from the likes of Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Divya Dutta and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others. Remembering Surekha Sikri's theatre performances, Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Very sad news! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikri ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema! She was a treat to watch on stage. Can't forget some of those memories of her act in theatre. Great craft and a graceful person!"

Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can't forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP???????? — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 16, 2021

Neena Gupta, who co-starred with Surekha Sikri in Badhaai Ho, shared a memory from the film's shoot in this emotional video:

Dia Mirza described Surekha Sikri as an "inspiration" for generations: "There is no one like her. Absolutely no one. What an extraordinary woman. An artist par excellence. Those eyes and that smile. Her craft will inspire generations of performers. Was lucky to have the chance to witness her magic in person."

There is no one like her. Absolutely no one. What an extraordinary woman. An artist par excellence. Those eyes and that smile ???? Her craft will inspire generations of performers. Was lucky to have the chance to witness her magic in person ????????✨ #RIPSurekhaSikripic.twitter.com/UXxXKUNdVK — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 16, 2021

Pooja Bhatt described Surekha Sikri as a "force of nature": "She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won't say rest in peace but rage in peace Surekha ji. As you did, during your time on earth!"

She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won't say rest in peace but RAGE in peace Surekhaji. As you did,during your time on earth! ???????????? https://t.co/fg79qdGb7U — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 16, 2021

"Rest in peace, Surekha Sikri ji," tweeted Randeep Hooda.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi shared a few memories from when he witnessed Surekha Sikri's rule the theatre stage during her association with the National School Of Drama Repertory Company: "Surekha Sikri ji is no more... Have grown watching her performances at the NSD Repertory Company... She was unique in her work and in life... Fond memories of listening to her heavy near baritone voice over the few words she spoke at Mandi house... People live to leave."

Surekha Sikri ji is no more... Have grown watching her performances at the NSD repertory company... She was unique in her work and in life... Fond memories of listening to her heavy near baritone voice over the few words she spoke at Mandi house ... People live to leave. Naman — Ashish Vidyarthi (@AshishVid) July 16, 2021

Actress Avika Gor, who co-starred with Surekha Sikri as a child artists in Balika Vadhu, shared an emotional tribute:

"RIP Surekha Ji. I'll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss! Your talent was spectacular!" tweeted Divya Dutta. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote: "Some magic will be lost forever."

RIP #surekha ji. I'll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular! pic.twitter.com/tKOQU4Fr7E — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 16, 2021

सुरेख सीकरी जी नहीं रहीं। कुछ जादू नहीं हो सकेंगे अब। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 16, 2021

On Friday morning, a statement shared by the late actress' agent revealed that Surekha Sikri died of cardiac arrest - she was battling health complications following a second brain stroke: "Three-time National Award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said, reported news agency PTI.

Surekha Sikri was best known for her portrayal of the strict daadi in the TV show Balika Vadhu. In Bollywood, she featured in small but significant roles in critically acclaimed films such as Zubeidaa, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and Raincoat. In TV, featured in shows such as Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Maa Exchange, Saat Phere and of course Balika Vadhu. Surekha Sikri was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.