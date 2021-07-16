Veteran Actress Surekha Sikri Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 75

A file photo of Surekha Sikri

National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri died on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 75. Last year, Surekha Sikri suffered brain stroke, which she had revealed in an interview in September: "I had a brain stroke ten months ago and I have been recovering since then. I fell down and hit my head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahableshwar. I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon."

Last year, Surekha Sikri was honoured with the Best Supporting Actress National Award for Badhaai Ho.

In 1988, she won a National Award for Tamas and then in 1995 for Mammo. Surekha Sikri, who graduated from the National School of Drama, was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989. In Bollywood, she featured in small but significant roles in critically acclaimed films such as Zubeidaa, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and Raincoat. In TV, featured in shows such as Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Maa Exchange, Saat Phere and of course Balika Vadhu.