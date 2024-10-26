Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash: Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Amp up The Glamour. See Pics

The hosts, Ayushmann and Tahira chose ethnic wear to welcome their guests. The Doctor G actor chose a navy blue kurta with golden work, while Tahira looked stunning in a vibrant lehenga.

Filmmaker-producer-talk show host Karan Johar donned a black kurta featuring exquisite mirror work and clicked pictures alongside the hosts.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were also seen at the party. The couple, who became parents to a baby girl this year, kept it ethnic yet casual. Ali wore a simple white kurta and pants, paired it with a black suit, while Richa wore a purple kurta with dhoti pants.

Tahira posted glimpses and videos from the party, with the caption, "We danced till literally our knees were knocking or atleast mine! The last one was at 5:30 am! Though all the videos have my heart, the last one has my soul."

There was also Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana with his wife Aakriti, Ramesh Taurani, Jackky Bhagnani, Angad Bedi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, Ayushmann's Badhai Ho co-star Sanya Malhotra, and others.