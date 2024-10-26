Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash: Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Amp up The Glamour. See Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali bash on Friday night at their house, with several Bollywood stars in attendance

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash: Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Amp up The Glamour. See Pics
This image was taken from Instagram
With Diwali just a few days away, Bollywood is getting ready for the biggest festival of the year. Glammed-up looks, Diwali bashes, viral paparazzi videos on Instagram - stars are festive-ready! Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hosted a Diwali bash on Friday night at their house, with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Pictures of Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar, and others have surfaced on the internet, and looks like last night was a blast!
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The hosts, Ayushmann and Tahira chose ethnic wear to welcome their guests. The Doctor G actor chose a navy blue kurta with golden work, while Tahira looked stunning in a vibrant lehenga. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Filmmaker-producer-talk show host Karan Johar donned a black kurta featuring exquisite mirror work and clicked pictures alongside the hosts. 

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were also seen at the party. The couple, who became parents to a baby girl this year, kept it ethnic yet casual. Ali wore a simple white kurta and pants, paired it with a black suit, while Richa wore a purple kurta with dhoti pants. 

Tahira posted glimpses and videos from the party, with the caption, "We danced till literally our knees were knocking or atleast mine! The last one was at 5:30 am! Though all the videos have my heart, the last one has my soul."

There was also Huma Qureshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana with his wife Aakriti, Ramesh Taurani, Jackky Bhagnani, Angad Bedi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari, Ayushmann's Badhai Ho co-star Sanya Malhotra, and others. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ayushamann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Diwali Bash
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Madhuri Dixit Gushes About Doing Ami Je Tomar 3.0 With Vidya Balan: "I Love The Song Because Of You"
Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash: Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Amp up The Glamour. See Pics
Preity Zinta Lauds Single Parents As She Spends Solo Time With Her Kids: "What A Great Job You Guys Are Doing"
Next Article
Preity Zinta Lauds Single Parents As She Spends Solo Time With Her Kids: "What A Great Job You Guys Are Doing"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com