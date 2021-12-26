Christmas 2021: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Celebrities Wished Their Fans

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Recently, social media has been flooding in with Christmas greetings from Bollywood celebrities with full zest and zeal. Stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol Devgan, Ayushmann Khurrana among others, wished their fans "Merry Christmas" through their Instagram handles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a photo along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. "Here's wishing you all a Merry Christmas much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless," wrote Aishwarya. Kajol posted a picture along with her son Yug Devgan and wrote: "Made the boy and the sweater," along with hashtags like #merrychristmas #frommetoyou #fun #family and #eatdrinkandbemerry.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a family picture on his Instagram handle and wrote: "Retro Christmas 2021," he also tagged his wife Tahira Kashyap in his post. Sunny Leonne celebrated Christmas with her team. Sharing the post, Sunny wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone." Pooja Hedge celebrated her Christmas at home and wrote: "Christmas mornings." along with the hashtag #home.

Katrina Kaif shared a Christmas post from her new house on her Instagram handle. Sharing the picture, Katrina Kaif wrote: "Merry Christmas," along with a Christmas tree and a green heart emoji. Katrina also shared a series of Instagram stories that features a Christmas tree and candles. The same picture was also shared by Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the post, he wrote: "Meri Christmas!" Many celebrities showed wishes for the new couple. The duo got married on December 9, at a private ceremony at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Nick Jonas shared a post along with his wife Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram handle. He wished his fans through an adorable Christmas post. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours." The picture features Nick kissing on Priyanka Chopra's cheeks as they posed along with their dogs, Panda, Gino and Diana in front of a Christmas tree. Priyanka can be seen sporting in a green jumpsuit, whereas Nick was dressed in casual. Soon after Nick dropped the picture, fans flooded the post with Christmas greetings.

