Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Christmas - See Their Tree

On Sunday, Nick Jonas shared a post along with his wife Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram handle. He wished his fans through an adorable Christmas post. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours." The picture features Nick kissing on Priyanka Chopra's cheeks as they posed along with their dogs, Panda, Gino and Diana in front of a Christmas tree. Priyanka can be seen sporting in a green jumpsuit, whereas Nick was dressed in casual. Soon after Nick dropped the picture, fans flooded the post with Christmas greetings.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra made quite a buzz on the Internet when she dropped the last name on her Instagram profile. In a recent interview with ETimes, Priyanka Chopra addressed that the hype around her name change and said, "I don't know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It's social media, guys. Just chill out." After the actress dropped her surname Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' surname Jonas from her social media handle, speculations about the couple getting divorced started to go rounds on social media. However, the actress shut the speculations by posting several mushy posts on social media.

Priyanka Chopra also recently attended the Matrix 4 premiere along with Nick Jonas' family.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger which is based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Matrix 4.