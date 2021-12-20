The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra's Cheer Squad At Premiere Included Nick Jonas' Parents

Priyanka and her cheer squad. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is well on the path to global domination, one movie, one social cause and one event, at a time. The actress will be seen in the role of Sati in the latest instalment of The Matrix franchise. Now, the superstar has treated fans to some special pictures from the grand premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra, who looks like an absolute goddess in a custom-made gown, is flanked not only by her co-stars but also by her friends and family. Won't be wrong to say that she has sent the Internet into a tizzy with the photo album from The Matrix Resurrections premiere in San Francisco. Here, Priyanka is posing and interacting with her co-stars including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, among others.

In the caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Proud, I can't wait for you all to see The Matrix movie.” Replying to the image, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “This is huge. Wow.”

And, cheering her for this huge achievement at the premiere was Priyanka Chopra's family and friends. In a picture shared from what appears to be a private jet, Priyanka is smiling as she poses along with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, father-in-law Kevin Jonas and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. Priyanka Chopra is married to singer-actor Nick Jonas. Also in the photos are members of Priyanka's team.

Sharing the image, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Crew. I am so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful,” adding, “Missed you, Nick Jonas.”

Before the premiere, Priyanka Chopra also dropped a set of images in a custom gown, striking some stunning poses. Sharing what was special about the outfit, Priyanka Chopra said that the colours of her Halpern gown are inspired by her character Sati. In the caption, she said, “What a night. The Matrix premiere…The colours of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can't wait for all of you to meet her. So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you, Lana,” tagging director Lana Wachowski.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to release on December 22. The Matrix Resurrections is the first film in the series to be directed by Lana Wachowski alone. Previously, The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003) have all been directed by Lana Wachowski along with her sister Lilly Wachowski.

Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, will soon be seen in the thriller series Citadel, as well as the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.