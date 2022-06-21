Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Are On Honeymoon In Thailand. See Adorable Pics

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who got married early this month, are on their honeymoon in Thailand. On Monday, the director shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "In #Thailand with my Thaaram". In the images, Nayanthara and Vignesh cannot take their eyes off each other. Nayanthara looks beautiful in a yellow dress and has tied her hair into a messy bun. Vignesh, on the other hand, keeps his look casual in a black t-shirt and olive green pants.

Soon after Vignesh Shivan shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Wikki clicks are the best," "Awwww you both!!!! Adors," commented another, while others dropped heart and lovestruck emoticons.

Here have a look:

South superstars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Ajith and Atlee, to name a few.

On Monday, Vignesh Shivan also shared an unseen picture from his wedding, thanking the wedding organisers for a memorable wedding. He wrote, "Thank you sooo much for the all the dreamy , memorable , surreal moments u guys put together for our wedding ! :) Tina , Anisha & team ! U guys were super sweet to us all the time ! The last minute changes The final minute twists and turns U guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives ! Thank you soo much and don't forget to call me for all your abroad weddings !! Godbless you guys".

On June 9, Vignesh Shivan dropped dreamy pictures from the wedding and captioned it as "On a scale of 10 ...She's Nayan & am the one By God's Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara". Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran.