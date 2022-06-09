Nayanthara Wore Red Custom-Made Saree With Her And Vignesh Shivan's Names Woven On It

A picture from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding album. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on Thursday in the presence of their family and close friends in Mahabalipuram. The filmmaker shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle, and we are in awe of the newlyweds. For the wedding, Nayanthara wore a vermillion red custom-designed saree while Vignesh looked dapper in a beige coloured traditional ensemble - a kurta, veshti and shawl. All designed by JADE by Monica Shah and Karishma. Their wedding outfits paid homage to the newlyweds' traditional roots.

Nayanthara wore a handcrafted saree featuring tone-on-tone embroidery, inspired by the carvings at the Hoysala temples. The actress paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring the motifs of Goddess Lakshmi on the sleeves. Not just this, the saree also has their names woven on it, symbolising togetherness, commitment and mutual respect. Instead of gold, Nayanthara accessorised the look with green emerald statement jewellery and kept her makeup natural with dramatic eye makeup.

Here have a look shared by the official page of JADE:

Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, kept traditional in a beige coloured traditional outfit. Elaborating his look, the official Instagram page of JADE read, "The groom, Vignesh Shivan's ensemble resonates with the four pheras signifying Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha. He's adorned in a veshti, kurta and shawl - handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier." Check out the post below:

Vignesh Shivan shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony and captioned it as, "On a scale of 10 ...She's Nayan & am the one By God's Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara". Check out the post below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding was attended by superstar Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay and others.