To Newlyweds Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan, With Love From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan at their wedding. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who had been dating since 2015, made it official on Thursday. They got married in the presence of family and friends today. After the wedding, the filmmaker shared stunning pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "On a scale of 10... She's Nayan and am the one. By God's Grace jus married Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #WikkiNayanWedding." Nayanthara's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished the newlyweds on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life." Samantha worked with Vignesh Shivan recently too as the aforementioned film was directed by him.

Here's a screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

See the wedding photos here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story began in 2015, on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed and it featured Nayanthara in the lead role. They fell in love soon after that. In 2019 too, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh as her "fiance" at an event, which prompted reports of their engagement.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding was a starry affair. Superstar Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Karthi, Boney Kapoor were on the guest list and were pictured arriving at the venue on Thursday. SRK and Nayanthara will co-star in Jawan, which will be directed by Atle, who was also present at the wedding.