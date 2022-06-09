Wedding Pic: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Are Married. He Tweeted, 'On A Scale Of 10...'

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: VigneshShivN)

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in the presence of their family and close friends in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. Vignesh Shivan shared the first picture from the wedding on his Twitter profile and added a mushy caption that read: "On a scale of 10... She's Nayan and am the one. With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents and best of friends. Just married Nayanthara." He added the hashtags #WikkiNayan and #wikkinayanwedding to his tweet. For the wedding, Nayanthara wore a red saree, the groom wore a beige ensemble. Both the ensembles were designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. The star couple began dating in 2015.

See the photo here:

Jus married #Nayanthara#WikkiNayan#wikkinayanweddingpic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

Ahead of the wedding, Vignesh Shivan shared a special post for Nayanthara on Instagram. He wrote: "Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's. Thanking God , the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life. Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers. Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life Nayanthara. My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours. Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started dating in 2015 when the couple was working together on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In 2016, the couple confirmed their relationship at an award ceremony.