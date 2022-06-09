Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Day: 'Starting A New Chapter Officially,' He Wrote

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara. (courtesy wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to marry at Mahabalipuram's Sheraton Park today. On the wedding day, Vignesh Shivan dedicated a special post to his wife-to-be Nayanthara, who he has been dating since 2015. He wrote in his post: "Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's. Thanking God , the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life. Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers. Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life Nayanthara."

The filmmaker added, "My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours. Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends."

Read Vignesh Shivan's post here:

A day before the star couple's wedding, an invite went viral on social media. "With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari," the invitation read.

During a conference in Chennai, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director revealed his and Nayanthara's wedding plans. He revealed that they initially decided to get married in Tirupati. However, due to logistics issues, they decided to change the wedding venue.