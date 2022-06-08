A Day Before Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Reported Wedding, An Invite Goes Viral

Vignesh Shivan with Nayanthara. (courtesy wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who started dating in 2015, are reportedly set to marry tomorrow in Mahabalipuram's Sheraton Park. Ahead of the big day, a wedding invite is doing the rounds on social media. "With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari," the invitation read. Vignesh Shivan, speaking about the wedding plans during a conference, said that they were initially set to get married in Tirupati. However, due to logistics issues, they decided to change the wedding venue.

Take a look at the invite here:

During a conference, Vignesh Shivan said, "Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends. Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn't happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together," India Today and other media sites stated.

The reported guest list at their wedding includes Nayanthara's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Other big names include Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi.