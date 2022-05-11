Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan To Marry On June 9 In Tirupati Temple: Report

Nayathara and Vignesh are looking adorable together. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples in Kollywood. The couple is painting the town red with their lovey-dovey posts, and we just love it. Now, a report is doing rounds about their rumoured wedding that they will get married on June 9 at Tirumala Tirupati temple. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony, and only family members will attend. Also, later Nayanthara and Vignesh will host a grand party for their industry friends in Chennai.

"It is going to be an intimate affair in presence of their family members. Initially, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan planned for a destination wedding, but due to multiple reasons, they had to cancel it. While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible," Pinkvilla quoted a source saying.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started dating in 2015 when the couple was working together on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are riding high on the success of their recently released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film was helmed by Vignesh, while Nayanthara, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabu, starred in the movie.

On Tuesday, Vignesh shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle wherein he is lovingly looking at his lady love Nayanthara. Sharing the picture, he captioned it as, "if your heart is big !! You end up smiling at everything !"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has several films in her kitty - Godfather, Connect and Atlee's untitled with Shah Rukh Khan. Vignesh, on the other hand, will direct AK62.