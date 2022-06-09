Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding: Rajinikanth Pictured At The Venue

Rajinikanth pictured at the venue. (courtesy: TDT_RajiniEdits)

Superstar Rajinikanth leads the celeb roll call at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding, which is taking place today in Mahabalipuram. Several fan pages dedicated to Rajinikanth, curated pictures of the veteran actor photographed at the wedding venue of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which released on Diwali last year. Besides Rajinikanth, the film featured Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. Other than Rajinikanth, Nayanthara's Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the wedding.

Besides Rajinikanth and SRK, other names on the guestlist include veterans Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi. Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu are also on the guestlist, reportedly.

See photos of Rajinikanth at the wedding here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shared pictures of him at the wedding venue on her Instagram profile on Thursday morning and she captioned the post: "For Nayanthara's Special Day," and added a bride and a ring emoji.

See SRK's photos at the wedding venue here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started dating in 2015 when the couple was working together on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In 2016, the couple confirmed their relationship at an award ceremony.