A Throwback Look At Nayanthara's Red Bridal <i>Saree</i> That Still Looks <i>Beyond The Fairytale</i>

Fans finally got a glimpse of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding after the release of the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. In a series of photos shared by the streaming platform on Instagram, the "Lady Superstar" looked stunning in her bridal attire. For the big day, she wore a custom vermillion red saree from designer duo Monica and Karishma's brand Jade. The saree featured intricate tone-on-tone embroidery and carvings. To complement her bridal look, Nayanthara wore a fully covered, round-neck blouse with Goddess Lakshmi motifs on the full sleeves, which also served as bajubandh.

For her jewellery, Nayanthara chose a signature Zambian emerald choker from Goenka India, paired with a large Russian tumble necklace. She also wore a satlada, consisting of seven diamond chains with rose-cut emeralds, an emerald and diamond maang tikka and Cabochon emerald polki stud earrings. To complete her look, Nayanthara accessorised with a sleek nath.

For her makeup, Nayanthara kept it simple and elegant, allowing her wedding outfit to take centre stage. She defined her brows, went for kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, nude lipstick and finished with a red bindi. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun and adorned with white mogra and carnations.

In the photos shared by Netflix India, the couple is seen beaming with joy. On this special occasion, Vignesh Shivan matched his bride in a traditional outfit from the same brand, Jade. He wore a handcrafted veshti paired with a kurta and shawl. His ensemble was inspired by the four pheras, symbolizing Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha, adding a meaningful touch to their celebration.

Nayanthara married ace director Vignesh Shivan in June 2022. The couple are proud parents to twin sons - Uyir and Ulag.

