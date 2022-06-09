Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding: Messages From Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde, Prithviraj Sukumaran And Others

A picture from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding album. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

After dating for seven years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are married now. The couple got married in the presence of their family and friends in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Hours after their wedding, Vignesh shared adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle and wrote, "On a scale of 10 ...She's Nayan & am the one By God's Grace :) jus married." Now, celebs including Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others are wishing the newlyweds. Sharing a picture on her Instagram stories, Katrina wrote, "Sending you lots of love... Congratulations #Nayanthara @wikkiofficial. Check out the post below:

Pooja Hegde also shared a picture of the newlyweds from their wedding album on her Instagram stories and wrote, "The most STUNNING bride (lovestruck emoticon) Congratulations to you two," followed by a heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a throwback picture with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan and wrote, "Wishing dear Nayan & @wikkiofficial a very happy married life! We really missed being at the wedding today but we wish you both all the very best that life has to offer! Waiting to catch up soon!". Check out the post below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has worked with the newlyweds in her recently released film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, shared a picture from their wedding album and wrote, "Wishing this beautiful couple a blessed married life." The film was helmed by Vignesh Shivan, while Nayanthara was her co-star. Check out the post below:

Raashii Khanna re-shared Vignesh Shivan's tweet and wrote, "Happy married life you two! Wish you the best! Lots of love".

Aishwarya Rajesh also shared a picture from their wedding album on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Wow wishing the most gorgeous #Nayanathara and @VigneshShivN happy married life, ". Check out the post below:

Manjima Mohan re-shared Vignesh Shivan's tweet and wrote, "Congratulations Wishing you both a happy married life". Check out the post below:

"Wishing my dearest chechi #Nayanthara & Maapillai @VigneshShivN a very happy married life as you embark on this journey together! May the years ahead be filled with love, joy & fulfilment!," KJR Studios tweeted.

Here's what Vignesh Shivan posted:

For the wedding, Nayanthara opted for a red embroidered saree, which is a tribute to her love for the traditions. Vignesh, on the other hand, wore a beige ethnic ensemble. Their wedding outfits were designed by JADE.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding album below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdydhaan.