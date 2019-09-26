Namrata Shirodkar Shares Adorable Throwback Pic With Her 'Little Ninja'

Namrata Shirodkar with her son Gautham. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar )

If you are having a dull day, this throwback picture of Namrata Shirodkar with her cute little son Gautham Ghattamaneni will surely bring a smile on your face. The LOC Kargil actress on Thursday made a trip down the memory lane and fished out a really adorable throwback picture of herself with her "little ninja" and it wouldn't be wrong to say that their million-dollar smiles make the photo more special. Sharing the photo, Namrata Shirodkar captioned it in the perfect way. "Laughter is the best medicine. Memories with my little ninja. Seems like yesterday." Namrata Shirodkar married actor Mahesh Babu, whom she met on the sets of Athadu, in 2005. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are parents to 13-year-old Gautham and 7-year-old daughter Sitara.

Take a look at the aforementioned throwback picture of Namrata and Gautham:

Namrata Shirodkar often trends for sharing amazing throwback pictures. Earlier this month, she shared a throwback photo from her modelling days and it also featured Arjun Rampal's former wife Mehr Jesia. "Throwback. Another world... Another time. Never had this in my books. Work mode," she captioned the post. Check it out:

Here are some more throwback photos from Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram diaries:

Namrata Shirodkar won Miss India title in 1993 and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She went on to star in films such as Hero Hindustani, Hera Pheri, Pukar, Vaastav, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Tehzeeb. Namrata was last seen in Gurinder Chadha's Bride And Prejudice, released in 2004.

