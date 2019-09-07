Namrata Shirodkar's Throwback Pic From Her Modelling Days Is Pure Gold

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar chanced upon a million-dollar throwback picture and she decided to share it with her Instafam on Friday night. The aforementioned picture happens to be from her modelling days and it appears to be from a photoshoot. In the picture, the former beauty queen can be seen dressed in a white shirt and a pair of matching trousers. The picture also features supermodel and Arjun Rampal's former wife Mehr Jesia. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, a nostalgic Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "Throwback. Another world... another time. Never had this in my books. Work mode." She added the hashtag #footlooseandfancyfree# and #memories to her post.

Namrata Shirodkar frequently delights her fans by posting pictures of her family on Instagram. A few days ago, she posted an absolutely adorable picture of her husband Mahesh Babu and their son Gautham and she captioned it: "The love in the madness #boys #loveunconditional #cutiepies."

Namrata, a former Miss India, has featured in films such as Bride and Prejudice, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tehzeeb and LOC Kargil among others. She made her Bollywood debut in a film starring Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty in Purab Ki Laila Pachhim Ki Chhaila. She has worked in films like Vaastav, Kach Dhage,Pukar among others.

Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, married her Vamsi co-star and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the year 2005. The couple are parents to 7-year-old Sitara and a son named Gautham.

