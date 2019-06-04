Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Loved-Up Pic Of Her 'Special People'

Mahesh Babu with Sitara and Gautham. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights "Too cool," Namrata captioned the post Namrata Shirodkar is currently on a vacation with family She added the hashtag #CelebratingMaharshic

Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram post is extremely "special" for her as it features her favourite people. On Tuesday, the former beauty queen shared a picture from her family vacation on her Instagram profile. The picture features Namrata's husband and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu along with their children Sitara and Gautham. In the picture, Mahesh Babu and Sitara can be seen walking hand-in-hand while Gautam stands next to his father. Namrata captioned the post: "My special people. Too cool." She accompanied the post along with the hashtag "#celebratingmaharshi." The picture received over 73,000 likes within a few hours.

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Namrata Shirodkar has been actively sharing pictures from what appears to be a family vacation of sorts. Take a look at the pictures here:

It isn't just Namrata Shirodkar who has been sharing pictures from the vacation. Mahesh Babu has also been keeping his Instafam engaged by posting envy-inducing pictures on social media. A few days ago, Mahesh Babu shared a picture of his family and he captioned it: "Happiness and bliss" and he added heart emojis to the post. This is the post we are talking about:

Before leaving for the vacation, the Spyder actor shared a picture on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Off to another memorable holiday... This one is special... Celebrating Maharshi."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi. The couple got married the same year. On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Maharshi, which emerged as a hit at the box office.