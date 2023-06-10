Namrata Shirodkar's Comment On Mahesh Babu's New Pics Sums Up Everyone's Reaction

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

New post alert. Courtesy: Mahesh Babu. The actor has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram. Mahesh Babu looks dapper in a denim shirt and pants. Those sunglasses have added an extra edge to the look. The pictures have spread like wildfire on social media. At the time of sharing the album, the actor wrote, “BTS.” Replying to the post, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Uff” and added fire emojis. Keerthy Suresh, who has worked with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, said, “Woah”. She also added fire emojis. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim spoke on everyone's behalf when he said, “Killing it.” Actor Nikhil Siddhartha dropped fire emoji under the post.

A few days back, Mahesh Babu shared the first-look poster from his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram on Instagram. It was released on the occasion of his father, legendary actor Krishna's birth anniversary. Sharing the poster, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna.” Namrata Shirodkar replied with red heart emojis.

The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. It will release on January 13. The film has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Before this, the two collaborated on blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja. Sharing another poster from the film, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Highly inflammable.” The post made a lot of noise on social media. Fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Namrata Shirodkar's sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar dropped a special note for the actor. She said, “Mahessshhhh” along with heart-eye emojis.

Now, this is how Mahesh Babu “pause” and reset”. We don't know about you but Namrata Shirodkar gave a thumbs up to the post with fire emojis. Her sister followed suit.

Mahesh Babu's last film was Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was directed by Parasuram.