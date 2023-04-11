Meet Namrata Shirodkar's 3 Musketeers - Mahesh Babu And Kids Gautam, Sitara. New Pic From Paris Diaries

Namrata Shirodkar shared this picture. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar has treated her Insta family to a picture of her "three musketeers" - husband Mahesh Babu and kids Gautam and Sitara. The family is currently holidaying in Paris, France. The mother-daughter duo was already holidaying with Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar. Now, the father-son duo has also joined them. In the image, Mahesh Babu looks dapper in a white co-ord set with black sunglasses, while Gautam and Sitara can be seen in sweatshirts and blue bottoms. Namarata has shared a candid picture as they can be seen laughing. Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "My 3 musketeers back together" and geo-tagged the location as Paris, France.

Take a look below:

Sitara Ghattamaneni also shared a picture with brother Gautam on the occasion of Siblings Day and wrote, "You're lucky to have me as your sister! Nuff said! #HappySiblingDay."

Take a look here:

Before returning to Paris, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara were holidaying in Switzerland with Shilpa Shirodkar. A few days ago, she shared a post on her Instagram handle offering a sneak peek of her Switzerland diaries. In the caption, she wrote, "In Switzerland, everything is prettier, calmer and wiser!"

Check out the post here:

Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara's first day in Paris was all things beautiful. "Early Parisian mornings look like this #parismonamour," wrote Namrata.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Next, he has two untitled films in the pipeline that are expected to release next year.