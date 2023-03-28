Namrata Shirodkar And Daughter Sitara 'Almost Dropped' This On Their Paris Holiday

Image was shared by Sitara. (courtesy: sitaraghattamaneni)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's trip to Paris is turning out to be quite fun. The 10-year-old has been keeping us updated about her outings daily. On Tuesday, Sitara shared a picture with her social media family where we can see her posing with an art form. The art form or what Sitara rightly calls "smart art" consisted of different sizes of boulders, all in vibrant colours, stacked up neatly on top of each other. The distinctive shape and structure of the "smart art" reminded Sitara of a game back in her "Amma's" childhood, namely Lagori. Sharing the images, Sitara wrote, "Smart art!! Reminds me of a game back in my Amma's childhood called Lagori... Can't break these for a score." Replying to this, Namrata Shirodkar, who is accompanying her daughter Sitara on this trip to Paris, commented, "We almost dropped it."

Namrata Shirodkar has been joined by her sister Shilpa Shirodkar and her daughter Anoushka Ranjit in the trip. Pictures from Namrata Shirodkar and her girl squad's Parisian trip have been a regular fixture on our Instagram feed for the last few weeks. A few days back, Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture album on her Instagram handle in which the Shirodkar sisters and their daughters can be seen exploring Jardin du Palais-Royal. Sharing the images, Namrata wrote, "Loving the do nothing vibe in leisurely Paris... some time out with the girl gang making memories."

Last week, Namrata Shirodkar gave her Instafam a glimpse of the breakfast spread she was enjoying with her daughter Sitara. Take a look at the lovely picture:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and their daughter Sitara in 2012.

Namrata Shirodkar has many films to her credit across all industries. She has featured in several Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu movies like Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Hero Hindustani, Kachche Dhaage,Pukar, Astitva, Albela, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vamsee, Vaastav: The Reality and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.