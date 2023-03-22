Namrata Shirodkar's All Girls Parisian Trip With Sister Shilpa And Daughter Sitara

Image was shared by Shilpa Shirodkar. (courtesy: shilpashirodkar73 )

Namrata Shirodkar and her girl squad are having a blast on their Paris trip and here is the proof. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, in her latest Instagram entry, posted an adorable picture with sister Namrata and kids Sitara and Anoushka Ranjit from their trip to Paris. In the picture we can see all four of them smiling widely while posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The happy picture, uploaded by Shilpa is captioned as, "The Romantics. Our 1st Girls Trip… Paris 2023". Take a look at the post here:

On Tuesday, Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara, uploaded a picture of herself on her Instagram story and captioned it "Paris Day 2". In the picture, Sitara dressed in a white hoodie looked cute as she posed with her breakfast. Notably, this came a day after, her mother and actress Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of herself having a gala time while gorging on some sumptuous breakfast with her daughter Sitara.

Take a look at Sitara's post:

Now see, what her mother had to say about the "Parisian breakfast" the duo enjoyed on their first day in Paris.

While on their Paris trip, Namrata Shirodkar did not forget to wish her Instagram family on the occasion of Ugadi. Posting this vibrant picture of her little one in a bright yellow saree, the actress wrote, Wishing you all a happy Ugadi! This new year, let's appreciate the simple joys of life and cherish our loved ones,".

Take a look at the post here:

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Namrata Shirodkar has many films to her credit across all industries. She has featured in several Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu movies like Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Hero Hindustani, Kachche Dhaage, Pukar,Astitva, Albela, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vamsee, Vaastav: The Reality and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.