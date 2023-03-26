Namrata Shirodkar Is 'Loving The Do Nothing Vibe' In Paris With Sitara, Sister Shilpa And Others

A still from the video. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar and her daughter Sitara are having a blast in Paris, France, and their Instagram posts stand as proof. Namrata is joined by her sister Shilpa Shirodkar and her daughter Anoushka Ranjit. Recently, Namrata shared a picture album on her Instagram handle in which the Shirodkar sisters and their daughters can be seen having fun exploring Jardin du Palais-Royal. The album features happy pictures of Namrata, Sitara, Shilpa and Anoushka posing in style for the camera. Sharing the images, Namrata wrote, "Loving the do nothing vibe in leisurely Paris... some time out with the girl gang making memories."

Shilpa Shirodkar also shared many pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "In love with Paris. Paris 2023 #louvre #paris #makingmemories."

Sitara also flooded Instagram with two posts featuring her with cousin Anoushka. Check out the post below:

Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara jetted off to Paris earlier this week and greeted their followers with their breakfast posts. Namrata shared a happy picture of a mother-daughter duo and captioned it as Early Parisian mornings look like this #parismonamour."

A few days later, Namrata introduced her "girl gang" on Instagram. She also shared a picture in which she can be seen enjoying a meal with her girl gang and captioned it as "Some sweet evenings with the people I love #friendsandfamily #paris."

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She got married to superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005 after they met on the sets of their film Vamsi. They are parents to two kids - Gautam and Sitara.