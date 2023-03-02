Mahesh Babu Is Winning The Internet With His Workout Pics. That's It. That's The Story

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (courtesy: mostlysane)

Mahesh Babu, 47, is redefining fitness and how. The actor, on Thursday, shared a set of pictures from his workout session on his social media profile. In the first picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen posing in front of a mirror. The second shot features the actor posing alongside his fitness trainer. The actor simple captioned the post: "Arm day." In the comments section of Mahesh Babu's post, his wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped fire emojis. Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar dropped heart-eye emojis.

See Mahesh Babu's post here:

Mahesh Babu often shares posts from his fitness diaries. Posting this video, he captioned it: "Raise your game! Accept no limits. Be unstoppable."

Mahesh Babu, despite his super busy schedule, manages to take time out to share posts on Instagram on special occasions. He shared this super cute throwback of himself and wife Namrata Shirodkar on their anniversary last month and he wrote: "Us... A little crazy and a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG."

Mahesh Babu, son of late Telugu actor Krishna, started his career as a child artiste with 1989 film Poratam, featuring his father. He also starred in his father's films Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy among others. Mahesh Babu made his full-fledged silver screen debut with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. He went on to feature films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few. He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.