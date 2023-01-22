On Namrata Shirodkar's Birthday, Wishes From Mahesh Babu, Gautam And Sitara

Mahesh Babu shared this picture. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

It's Namrata Shirodkar's birthday today. She turns 51. To make the super special for his darling wife, actor Mahesh Babu has written a heartwarming note on Instagram. The actor has also shared a solo picture of the birthday girl from one of their holidays. The note read, “Happy birthday, NSG. Thank you for putting things in perspective... for lifting me up and for being you always! Namrata Shirodkar.” Replying to the post, Namrata's sister, Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Happy birthday my chin.” She has also added a bunch of red hearts to the post.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's son Gautam, who recently left for his first cultural trip abroad, has picked a picture with his mom to mark the day. Gautam also confessed that he is missing her too much. “Happy birthday, Amma. Missing you already,” he wrote. Namrata didn't miss the sweet gesture and replied to the post with a love-filled note. “Love you so so much,” she wrote.

Sitara Ghattamaneni has made a montage featuring snaps and videos featuring herself, brother Gautam and their mother Namrata Shirodkar for the birthday post. Along with it, she wrote, “Happy birthday, Amma. You're my northern star, my rock and my best friend. I hope this birthday is just as incredible as you are. Love you, always and forever.” Namrata replied with an equally adorable note. She wrote, “Love you so so much.”

Now, it's time to look at Shilpa Shirodkar's special post for her “beautiful sister.” Along with a picture clicked during their London holiday, she wrote, “ To my most beautiful sister, wishing you a very happy birthday Chin. Happiness, Love and lots of blessings to you forever.Thank you for always being there for me and lecturing me continuously. I love you so so so much.”

