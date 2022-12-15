Namrata Shirodkar In A Throwback From Her Beauty Pageant Days

Namrata Shirodkar in a still from the video. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned Miss India in 1993 and represented India in the Miss Universe pageant the same year, shared a throwback video from her beauty pageant days on her Instagram profile on Thursday evening. In the video, Namrata Shirodkar can be seen gracefully walking on the stage during the pageant, dressed in a gold ensemble. She captioned the post: "Walking down the memory lane... Literally." She added the hashtag #TBT to her post. In the comments section of her post, Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar wrote: "You made us so so so proud."

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's post here:

Namrata Shirodkar loves to share videos from her beauty pageant days. Here's a video from her Miss India days. She captioned it: "Many moments relived. The excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all... It's all about that moment. One life is all we've got. Go on and make it worthwhile. Dream big! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is you. This has always been my mantra. For all the girls who dream, make it happen. Nothing is impossible."

Sharing this post, she wrote, "A look back at my journey so far! Incredibly happy... blessed and proud of how it all turned out. Still in the process of growing and excited to see what the future holds."

Namrata Shirodkar is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, whom she met while filming 2000 film Vamsi and the couple are parents to a son named Gautham and daughter Sitara.