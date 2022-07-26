Namrata Shirodkar And Daughter Sitara Share Holiday Postcards From Switzerland Vacation

Namrata Shirodkar shared this picture. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar is having the time of her life as she is busy holidaying with her family - husband Mahesh Babu and kids - Gautham and Sitara. Now, the actress is exploring Switzerland and has shared an adorable picture with her daughter on her Instagram stories. In the image, Namrata holds her daughter Sitara close as they pose for the camera. The actress looks pretty in a white t-shirt and black pants while her daughter is in a blue outfit. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Mind and body reset! Some wellness stories are incomparable!" followed by heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara also shared several pictures of herself on her Instagram handle (which is managed by her mother). In the image, she is posing in a red pyjama set, while in the background, we can see a breathtaking view - the Swiss Alps. In the caption, she wrote, "The magic of the Alps!". Soon after she shared the post, her mother Namrata dropped love-struck emoticons.

Here have a look:



A few days ago, Namrata shared a gorgeous picture of herself on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Life slows down at the lake!#Vitznau #Swiss". Soon after she shared the post, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Uffffffff (fire emoticons) too much chin(heart emoticons) love it (love-struck emoticons)". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on Sitara's 10th birthday, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu dropped adorable posts on their respective Instagram handle, wishing their daughter. Check out the posts below:

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was recently seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh.