Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Daughter Sitara 'Love It' When She Captures Her Parents In One Frame

Sitara shared this picture of her parents. (courtesy: sitaraghattamaneni)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are enjoying a long vacation with kids Gautham and Sitara. The family first landed in Germany, then Italy, and now they are busy exploring New York City. The couple has been keeping their fans updated by sharing pictures and videos from picturesque locations. Now, their daughter Sitara has also dropped an image of her parents on her Instagram handle (which is managed by her mother Namrata), showing off her photography skills. In the image, Namrata can be seen posing for the camera, flashing her million-dollar smile, while in the background, we can see Mahesh Babu in a yellow t-shirt.

Sharing the post, Sitara captioned it as "I'm such a cool photographer Love it when both of them are in my frame".

Here have a look:

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has been in the headlines ever since she appeared in the song Penny from her father's movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. During a Q and A session on Instagram, a fan asked the Telugu star about Sitara's career plans, to this, he replied, "I think she is already an actress." Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mahesh Babu created a heavy buzz on the internet after he dropped a picture with Bill Gates. In the image, the couple can be seen posing with the American businessman. He captioned the post as, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!".

Here have a look:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.