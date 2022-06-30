Namrata Shirodkar, Gauri Khan's Blockbuster Throwback Context: 'I Was Just Out Of Miss Universe'

Gauri Khan with Namrata, Sangeeta and SRK. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan left the Internet surprised with her throwback photo on Instagram. The luxury interior designer posted a picture with Namrata Shirodkar, Sangeeta Bijlani and Shah Rukh Khan posing for a stylish picture after attending a fashion show. The post managed to do the rounds of the Internet and soon, received many comments from celebrities including those who are in the picture to reminisce the fond memory. In the caption, Gauri wrote, "Post a fashion show with Namrata Shirodkar, Sangeeta Bijlani.. I think I walked the Ramp with them too while Shah Rukh Khan watched from the audience." The picture also features Shah Rukh Khan peeing from behind.

Namrata, who is currently in NYC with her husband Mahesh Babu and their kids, commented on the post and revealed that she met Gauri and Sangeeta right after her Miss Universe show. The actress wrote, "Omg !! G.. where did you even find this one !! I was straight out of my miss universe show headed to this cruise with all of you we had such a blast...such sweet memories...brings it all back."

Namrata Shirodkar was crowned Miss India in 1993 and represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant. However, she bagged the sixth position there. Later, the actress participated in the Miss Asia Pacific contest and turned out to be the first runner-up.

Take a look at Namrata's comment below:

Other celebrities flooded Gauri's post with awestruck comments. While Farah Khan wrote, "Best days," fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania simply dropped "Wow."

Gauri often shares lovely pictures with her friends. She is an established interior designer based in Mumbai and has done work on many celebrity homes including the Mumbai office of Red Chillies Entertainment.