To Call This Throwback Of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Namrata Shirodkar And Sangeeta Bijlani Epic Is An Understatement

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has treated her Insta family to a major throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh, Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani. On Wednesday, the interior designer took a trip down the memory lane and dug out a perfect image from her photo archive. In the image, Gauri Khan, Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani are posing for the camera, flashing their million-dollar smile while Shah Rukh Khan peeps from behind. Gauri captioned it as "Post a fashion show with @namratashirodkar @sangeetabijlani9 .. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience".

Soon after Gauri Khan shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Seema Kiran Sajdeh dropped a love-struck emoticon, while Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "Wow!," followed by a heart emoticon. A fan wrote, "My god he's so cute". "Such a lovely picture!," another commented.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is currently holidaying in London. She's joined by Shweta Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Nitasha Nanda, ace designer Manish Malhotra and Twinkle Khanna. A while ago, she shared a picture on her Instagram stories featuring Shweta Bachchan, Nitasha Nanda and others. Check out the post below:

Before London, Gauri Khan was exploring Rome with her gang. Sharing a post from the picturesque location, she wrote, "Can't get enough of Rome". Check out the post below:

Gauri Khan is the mother of Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Her daughter Suhana is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late actress Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.