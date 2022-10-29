Inside Namrata Shirodkar's London Holiday With Sister Shilpa And Daughter Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

London has always been special for Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's family. The couple have been vacationing with their kids in the city. They are also accompanied by Namrata's sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar. On Saturday, Namrata posted a couple of pictures from her “special evenings” with her daughter Sitara and sister Shilpa in London. They are all smiles in the photos. While the Shirodkar sisters are twinning in black outfits, Sitara looks adorable in a red top and off-white sweater. “London it is… as it was and as it will always be... some special evenings with family,” wrote Namrata in the caption. She added the hashtags “blessed,” “grateful,” “making memories” and “London.”

On her post, Shilpa Shirodkar dropped a heartwarming comment. It read, “Love you, chin. Thank you for everything.”

Namrata Shirodkar also gave us a glimpse of her fun time with Mahesh Babu and their son Gautham in a previous post. The family of four is seen chilling in Hyde Park. The first photo features all of them posing for the camera while in the last two, Mahesh Babu and Sitara are seen goofing around in the park. In her caption, Namrata wrote, “London is always a good idea. Hyde Park. London diaries.”

Namrata Shirodkar met Mahesh Babu for the first time on the sets of their 2000 film Vaamsi. They got married in 2005. They welcomed their son Gautham a year later and Sitara was born in 2012. Sitara has also been sharing snippets from her family holiday. Here's what she posted from her day 6 in London.

Screenshot of Sitara's Instagram story.

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu has films with SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas lined up. He is known for his roles in films like Srimanthudu, Manasuku Nachindi, Sainikudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Brahmotsavam, Bharat Ane Nenu and Spyder. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which he co-starred with Keerthy Suresh.