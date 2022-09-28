Mahesh Babu And Wife Namrata Shirodkar's Emotional Posts For Mom Indira Devi

Mahesh Babu with his mother. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi, 70, died on Wednesday in Hyderabad due to illness, as per news agency PTI. Now, the superstar and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have dropped emotional posts on their respective Instagram handles. Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture of his mother, and in the caption, he dropped heart emoticons. Soon after he shared the post, Namrata's sister, Shilpa Shirodkar, dropped angel emoticons. His fans also flooded the comment section, a user wrote, "Stay Strong Mahesh Anna," while another wrote Om Shanti.

Here have a look at Mahesh Babu's post:

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a picture of her mother-in-law Indira Devi and wrote a long note that read, "We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me.. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more...We love you mummy...Sending you endless love and light." Soon after she shared the post, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Rest In Peace Aunty will always remember you and your kindness," Nandita Mahtani wrote, "So sorry for your loss," while Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh dropped folded hand emoticons.

Here have a look:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's children Gautam and Sitara also dropped emotional posts remembering their grandmother Indira Devi.

Gautam dropped a happy family picture featuring his grandparents and sister Sitara and wrote, "Thinking of you.. and all our fond memories.... You will always be with us in spirit... Miss you so so much Nainamma..". Check out the post below:

Sitara also dropped a happy picture featuring her grandmother and brother Gautam and wrote, "I will miss you so much Nainamma.. Wish you'd come back..." Check out the post below:

Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna and children Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Her elder son Ramesh Babu died in January this year.