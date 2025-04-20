Mahesh Babu Remembers Mother Indira Devi On Birth Anniversary: "Miss You More Than Words Can Say"

Mahesh Babu paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Indira Devi, on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Sunday.

On Instagram, Mahesh shared a throwback photograph. The caption read, "Happy Birthday Amma... Miss you more than words can say..." accompanied by two heart emojis.

Mahesh's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also posted a monochrome photograph of her mother-in-law with the message, "Celebrating you in spirit, today and always."

Indira Devi, who was married to legendary Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni, was the mother of five children, including Mahesh Babu, the late Ramesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini.

After suffering from age-related health issues, she died on September 28, 2022, at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 70.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his highly anticipated project with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. This marks the first collaboration between these two giants of Telugu cinema. According to reports, Mahesh will portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman.

The film, rumoured to be produced with a massive budget between Rs 900-1000 crore, may be released in two parts. Though filming is underway, further details about the cast and crew remain under wraps.

