Namrata Shirodkar Shared The New Look Of Her 'Superstar' Husband Mahesh Babu. See Pic

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are truly couple goals. The former Miss India, who often shares mushy posts for her husband on social media, made her fans blush with her latest one. Namrata shared a glimpse of Mahesh Babu's new look for his upcoming project on Saturday. The photo was originally shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who captioned it: “Keep calm… Here is our smoking hot superstar, Mahesh Babu (fire icons).” Namrata, who loved her husband's new hairdo, reshared the photo on her Instagram profile. Her sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar, reacted to the picture and dropped a comment comprising heart-eye emojis. Mahesh Babu fans also approved his new look. “He's just rocking always!” commented one user while another wrote: “What a handsome this man.”

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. Every now and then, the couple share loved-up pictures with each other accompanied by equally adorable captions. While vacationing in New York earlier this year, Mahesh Babu posted this beautiful snap. He wrote: “Summer nights... city lights! Life in NYC.”





For this picture from Milan, the actor wrote: “Summer air, freedom and us! Moments in Milan” with a red heart icon. Cute, isn't it?





On Mahesh Babu's birthday this year, Namrata Shirodkar wished him in the sweetest way possible on social media. She shared this dashing picture of the actor and wrote: “You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday, MB! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always.” Namrata also added a bunch of rather personal yet romantic emojis to her caption.

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu is known for his roles in films like Srimanthudu, Manasuku Nachindi, Sainikudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Brahmotsavam, Bharat Ane Nenu and Spyder. He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which he co-starred with Keerthy Suresh.

His upcoming movies are with directors Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli. The projects are yet-to-be-titled.