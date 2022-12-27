Mahesh Babu Shares Family Holiday Postcard From Switzerland

Mahesh Babu shared this picture. (courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have again jetted off to Switzerland on vacation. It seems the family is all set to ring in New Year in the country. On Tuesday, the couple shared a similar family picture on their respective Instagram handle, posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. In the image Namrata, son Gautam and daughter Sitara are wearing matching white sweatshirts, while Mahesh Babu stands out in a blue sweatshirt. He paired his look with a matching cap. In the caption, the actor tagged the Instagram handle of the place they were staying and wrote, "I'm a fan!"

Re-sharing Mahesh Babu's post, Namrata captioned it as "A little late but Merry Christmas everyone."

Here have a look:

Namrata has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing beautiful pictures from her Switzerland album. A few hours ago, she shared a solo picture of herself and captioned it as "My mornings."

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Namrata shared a picture of her daughter Sitara and captioned it as "Merry Christmas everyone !! Stay blessed."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, this year, Mahesh Babu lost his both parents, Krishna and Indira Devi. Legendary actor Krishna died on November 15, while Mahesh Babu's mother died in September. Check out the posts

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani. Next, he will be seen in Trivikram's untitled Telugu film, co-starring Pooja Hegde and SS Rajamouli's untitled, a Pan-India movie.