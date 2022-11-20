Namrata Shirodkar To Fans After Death Of Father-In-Law Krishna: 'Thank You For Your Prayers And Blessings'

Namrata Shirodkar shared this picture. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar has written a heartwarming note days after the demise of Mahesh Babu's father Krishna. The legendary actor was 79. Thanking everyone for checking on them during the time of grief, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Deeply moved by the love and affection you all have showered on our family. On behalf of the Ghattamaneni family, I'd like to thank each and everyone who reached out and checked on us and sent us your prayers and blessings during this time of grief…” She shared the note with a folded hand emoji. Replying to the post, actress Raveena Tandon extended her condolences to the Ghattamaneni family.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni wrote a heart-melting note for her grandfather. Sharing a picture featuring the two, Sitara said, “Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now, all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu…”

This is what Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam Ghattamaneni shared for his late grandfather.

Remembering their late father, Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni said, “You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all we need.”

She continued, “You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn't know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don't think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana.”

Krishna, during his extensive film career, worked in more than 350 movies.