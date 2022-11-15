'Love You Forever,' Krishna's Daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni Writes In Emotional Tribute

Manjula Ghattamaneni shared this picture. (courtesy: manjulaghattamaneni)

Superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu's father died on Tuesday morning (November 15). His daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni shared a picture of her father along with a long note expressing her feelings. She began the note with these words, "Dearest Nana, You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need."

Manjula continued, "You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever. You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn't know we needed it."

She concluded her note with these words, "I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don't think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana."

Read Majula's post here:

Manjula Ghattamaneni is Krishna's daughter from his first wife, Indira Devi, who died in September this year due to illness.

On Father's Day, Manjula Ghattamaneni shared a picture posing with her father along with a sweet note that read, "I feel blessed to spend time with my father. He gave us time even when he was shooting for more than 16 hours per day. He was always there for us no matter what. And he is a man of great wisdom and love. Thank you, nanna, for everything! Words are not enough to express my love for you. Love you loads! Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there!"

Here have a look:

Krishna is survived by his son Mahesh Babu and three daughters, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini.