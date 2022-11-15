Late Actor Krishna In Throwback Memory Shared By Nagarjuna

A throwback of Krishna and Nagarjuna. (courtesy: iamnagarjuna)

Veteran actor and superstar Mahesh Babu's father Krishna died at the age of 79 in Hyderabad. The legendary actor was remembered by veterans Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, among others. Nagarjuna co-starred with Krishna in the 1993 film Varasudu, which was a remake of the Hindi film Phool Aur Kaante. The actor remembered Krishna with a cherished memory in the form of a throwback picture. Sharing the picture, Nagarjuna tweeted: "A fearless man who attempted every genre! The original cowboy of Telugu films! I could sit with him for hours which were filled with his positivity the man the legend the superstar. RIP Superstar Krishna Garu we will miss you."

Read Nagarjuna's post here:

A Fearless man who attempted every genre!! The original cowboy of Telugu films!! I could sit with him for hours which were filled with his positivity the man the legend the superstar!!#RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru we will miss you pic.twitter.com/ccJlBP1CZd — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 15, 2022

When Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died in September this year, Nagarjuna posted paid his condolences. His tweet read: "Deepest condolences to Krishna garu. Mahesh Babu and his family #ripindiradevigaru."

Krishna, best known by his stage name, starred in over 350 movies during his extensive film career. He stepped into Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965. Other than being an actor, Krishna was also a film producer and director. In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan.