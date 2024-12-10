Karnataka Government Announces 3-Day Mourning Over SM Krishna's Death

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced three-day mourning across the state following the demise of veteran politician SM Krishna.

The government has prohibited public entertainment events across the state during this period.

SM Krishna, former Karnataka Chief Minister and a veteran politician, passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness at the age of 93.

The Tricolour will fly at half-mast till December 12 in the state, Elisha Andrews, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms stated.

The funeral will be conducted with state honours on Wednesday at his birthplace Somanahalli, Andrews stated.

As a mark of respect, a holiday has been declared in all schools, colleges and government offices in Karnataka on December 11, the order stated.

Meanwhile, condolences continued to pour over the death of SM Krishna.

Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao stated, “Deeply saddened by the loss of S.M. Krishna, a true visionary and architect of modern Bengaluru. As someone who had the privilege of working alongside him, I witnessed firsthand his exceptional leadership skills and vast knowledge.”

“His guidance and mentorship inspired me and many others. His unwavering dedication to Karnataka's progress continues to be a source of inspiration. His legacy will undoubtedly shape the state's future for generations to come. Rest in peace, sir,” Minister Rao stated.

“Hearing the news of the passing of S.M. Krishna, one of Karnataka's most intelligent and senior politicians, from the pre-Independence generation, who held several administrative positions at both the state and national levels, has left me deeply saddened and distressed,” said former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

“With SM Krishna's demise, the nation has lost a senior leader and a guiding force. He lived an exemplary and principled life, earning the love and respect of the entire nation,” he added.

After completing his education abroad, S.M. Krishna, with his strong socialist ideals, contested and won his first election as an Independent candidate.

He served in all four legislative bodies — the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha.

“He contributed immensely as a state minister, Chief Minister, Governor of Maharashtra, and Union Minister,” Bommai stated.

S.M. Krishna's eloquent and measured speech, along with his dignified conduct, serve as a model for young politicians and a guide for administrators.

“He played a crucial role in Karnataka's development, especially in advancing Bengaluru and the IT-BT sectors,” he praised.

“The Mid-Day Meal Scheme S.M. Krishna introduced was highly successful. Regardless of his position, he maintained his integrity and self-respect,” Bommai noted.

“After joining the BJP, he became a trusted leader close to our Prime Minister. His passing marks the loss of a significant chapter of the previous generation. I hope his life continues to inspire us. S.M. Krishna was personally very close to me and shared a strong bond with my father,” he stated.

“I am deeply pained by his loss. I pray that God grants strength to his family to endure this grief and that his soul rests in peace,” he stated.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed deep sorrow on the demise of Krishna.

“S.M. Krishna was a remarkable political leader and an unparalleled visionary. Losing such a distinguished personality and farsighted statesman is an irreparable loss to Karnataka,” HM Parameshwara stated.

HM Parameshwara highlighted S.M. Krishna's unique contributions as Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister, Governor of Maharashtra, and Union Minister.

He credited S.M. Krishna for introducing Karnataka — particularly Bengaluru — to the world as a hub for IT-BT, thereby creating employment opportunities for thousands of youths.

His leadership and vision for the state's development were exemplary.

HM Parameshwara described S.M. Krishna's political career as an inspiration and prayed for eternal peace for his soul.

He also wished for God to grant the strength to his family, supporters, and close associates to bear this grief.

