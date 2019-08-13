Sitara's Dance Video Gives Namrata Shirodkar A 'Reason To Smile'

Sitara in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar delighted her fans on Instagram by sharing a super cute video of her 7-year-old daughter Sitara. In the video shared by the former beauty queen, Sitara can be seen performing to the song Pala Pitta from her father Mahesh Babu's latest film Maharshi. Dressed in a striped dress and with her hair tied with a ponytail, Sitara can be seen happily grooving to the song and we must tell you that her expressions in the video deserve a special mention. A proud Namrata captioned the video: "Uff! How adorable are you! You give me reason to smile every day."

Just like us, Namrata's fans also loved the video and it garnered over 3 lakh likes on Instagram. The post was replete with several loved-up comments. Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar wrote: "OMG Sitaru." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented: "Too adorable."

Check out the video shared by Namrata Shirodkar here:

This is not the first time that we have come across Sitara's great dancing abilities. Here are some pictures and videos of Sitara's dance performances, you can thank us later:

Sitara is the daughter of Namrata Shirodkar and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Other than Sitara, the couple are also parents to a son named Gautham. Namrata Shirodkar, actress and a former beauty queen, Mahesh Babu met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi. The couple got married the same year.

On the work front, Maharshi remains Mahesh Banu's last release, which emerged as a hit at the box office. He will next be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

