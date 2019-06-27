Vijaya Nirmala Was 'Truly Ahead Of Her Time': Namrata Shirodkar Posts Moving Tribute

Namrata and Vijaya Nirmala. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Actress Namrata Shirodkar posted a heartfelt tribute for late actress-director Vijaya Nirmala on her Instagram profile, who died at the age of 75 on Monday morning. In her eulogy piece, Namarta, who is married to Vijaya Nirmala's step son and actor Mahesh Babu, referred to her as a "woman of substance" and said that she was always ahead of her time. "For me, she was a woman of substance. A woman I travelled with for 14 years of my married life. She was a warm, loving and caring soul. She was strong, brave, fun loving and full of life. Her zest for life was Uncompromised... she was a visionary and truly ahead of her time in her thoughts and deeds... this was Vijaya Nirmala garu for me," read an excerpt from Namrata Shirodkar's tribute.

In the later section of her post, the former beauty queen described Ms Nirmala as a "pillar of strength" and talked about how there will be a void in her life after Ms Nirmala's death. "She was a pillar of strength for her family and her loved ones... today I wish her a beautiful journey ahead and send her all the love and light I possibly can... You will be terribly missed Vijaya Nirmala garu. It's truly unimaginable to know that I will never see you again. RIP Vijaya Nirmala Garu," wrote Namrata Shirodkar.

Vijaya Nirmala died at the age of 75 at a Hyderabad hospital on Thursday morning and her last rites will be held tomorrow. Her son, actor Naresh, announced her death on Twitter and wrote: " I regret to inform you that my mother senior artiste, prominent producer and director, Dr G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours today at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75."

I regret to inform you that my Mother senior Artiste, prominent Producer & Director, Dr. G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75. pic.twitter.com/7D5b5VOXmH — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) June 27, 2019

Vijaya Nirmala was a woman of several hats. She featured in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Other than that, she directed 44 Telugu films.

