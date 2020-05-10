Mother's Day 2020: Here's How Shweta And Abhishek Wished Jaya Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Hey folks, its Mother's Day today, which means that the Internet is bombarded with wishes and TBH, we are loving it. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek also sent their lovely greetings for their mother Jaya Bachchan on social media. Jaya Bachchan might be a social media recluse but that did not stop Shweta and Abhishek from posting on social media. Shweta posted a picture of herself along with Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek. She also shared a picture with her grandmother and wrote: "Mothers and grandmothers are always right."

Shweta Bachchan's post was relatively recent while Abhishek posted a throwback of himself along with his mother and he wrote: "Maa. Happy Mother's Day." Shweta dropped a comment on her brother's post and wrote: "Look at how young. Lovely."

Amitabh Bachchan married actress Jaya Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Zanjeer, Silsila among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor also has The Big Bull, Ludo and Gulab Jamun, in the pipeline. The 2018 film Manmarziyaan remains his last release.