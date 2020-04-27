Abhishek Bachchan Helps Farah Khan's Daughter Anya To Raise COVID-19 Relief Fund By Giving 1 Lakh For A Sketch

Farah Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder )

As part of her initiative to help the needy people and stray animals amid the coronavirus lockdown, Farah Khan's daughter Anya has been drawing sketches of peoples' pets. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has joined the list of celebrities who have contributed to Anya's COVID-19 relief fund and donated money for her sketches. The actor helped his close friend's daughter by giving Rs 1 lakh for a sketch and Farah couldn't be happier and grateful. The sketch appears to be of the Bachchans' late pet dog Shanouk who died in 2013. Sharing an appreciation post for the actor, Farah Khan wrote: "Who gives 1 lakh for a sketch? Only Abhishek Bachchan...That straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank you, my mad, big-hearted crazy boy. Big hug coming up which you will hate, I know."

Take a look at Farah Khan's post here (Swipe to see the sketch made by Anya):

A couple of days ago, Farah Khan announced that Anya managed to raise up to Rs 1 lakh by drawing sketches for donations and thanked those who helped her in the initiative. "As of this morning, Anya has raised Rs 1 lakh by diligently sketching for donations. Every day before school and after and all weekends, she's been diligently sketching for donations! A big thank you to all who have donated. All donations are being used to feed strays and to send food packages to the slums!" wrote Farah Khan. Anya has been raising money through her sketches ever since the lockdown was implemented.

Farah Khan's son Czar is also doing his bit to share awareness about coronavirus. Earlier in the month, he released his rap song titled Need To Survive, directed by his sister Diva and edited by Anya. Check out the music video here:

Czar's song about the pandemic received appreciation from many celebs, including Abhishek Bachchan.