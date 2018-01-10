Farah Khan's Birthday Guest List Included Navya Naveli And Uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Highlights
- Farah Khan celebrated her 54rth birthday yesterday
- Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with niece Navya Naveli
- Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and others also joined in
Other guests at Farah's birthday bash were stars like Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan and music composers Vishal and Shekhar. Farah's brother Sajid Khan also enjoyed the birthday celebrations.
Golmaal Again star Tabu was also there.
Ahead of the birthday, stars like Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah on social media with adorable posts.
Abhishek Bachchan posted this cute photo from the shoot location of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with a lovely message.
Happy Birthday Farahbia. This photo was taken on my last day of shoot for KANK 's New York schedule. We were shooting at Columbia University. It was freezing!! That morning @karanjohar, @farahkhankunder and I drove to set together. The two of them wanted to hear Hindi film songs and I was subjecting them to rap. We only realised how cold it was once we reached set. We took this photo after I had finished my work ( they were carrying on with Shahrukh). As she will also tell you, that entire schedule I kept liberally "borrowing" Farah's "'s " as she calls them. Evidently, on that day I wasn't going to.... I mean, just look at what she's wearing!!! She knew my ears were about to fall off so she asked for my headphones and put them on me. Although at the time I joked saying she was ensuring I don't make her listen to my music anymore, I know it was done out of love and to try and protect me from the cold. It's these little things that endear me to her. Inside the hard, loud, careless exterior demeanor she tries to project, she's actually a very emotional, loving and caring person. Especially towards me and I appreciate that immensely. Happy Birthday my Farahbia. Love you loads. Have a superb day.
And, Malaika Arora posted this picture and wrote: "Happy happy bday @farahkhankunder ...here's to many more chaiyyas and a lifelong supply of yakhni pulao....p.s..my pout is better than yours."
Shilpa Shetty shared this picture from the sets of Super Dancer.
And we had @farahkhankunder as our special guest on #superdancer today. Happy Birthday my dearest your inimitable energy, warmth and sense of humour is adorable. You are such an inspiration to every woman. Love you Stay Happy , Stay Real Loved the Robotics by the way #laughriot #instapic #goodsoul #superdancer #birthdaygirl
Happy birthday Farah Khan, hope you have a great year ahead.