Farah Khan's Birthday Guest List Included Navya Naveli And Uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Happy Birthday Farahbia. This photo was taken on my last day of shoot for KANK 's New York schedule. We were shooting at Columbia University. It was freezing!! That morning @karanjohar, @farahkhankunder and I drove to set together. The two of them wanted to hear Hindi film songs and I was subjecting them to rap. We only realised how cold it was once we reached set. We took this photo after I had finished my work ( they were carrying on with Shahrukh). As she will also tell you, that entire schedule I kept liberally "borrowing" Farah's "'s " as she calls them. Evidently, on that day I wasn't going to.... I mean, just look at what she's wearing!!! She knew my ears were about to fall off so she asked for my headphones and put them on me. Although at the time I joked saying she was ensuring I don't make her listen to my music anymore, I know it was done out of love and to try and protect me from the cold. It's these little things that endear me to her. Inside the hard, loud, careless exterior demeanor she tries to project, she's actually a very emotional, loving and caring person. Especially towards me and I appreciate that immensely. Happy Birthday my Farahbia. Love you loads. Have a superb day.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jan 8, 2018 at 10:05pm PST