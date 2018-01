Farah Khan's Birthday Guest List Included Navya Naveli And Uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Highlights Farah Khan celebrated her 54rth birthday yesterday Abhishek Bachchan was spotted with niece Navya Naveli Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and others also joined in

Farah Khan hosted a grand birthday bash at her Andheri apartment in Mumbai on Tuesday. Farah blew out 54 candles on her birthday cake yesterday and partied with her BFFs. You say the word 'party' and Karan Johar is there... so are Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda, all of who were spotted outside Farah's residence yesterday. Actor Rajkummar Rao, Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana also checked in. Earlier, mid-day reported that Farah wanted to have a birthday lunch with close friends and family but Anil Kapoor insisted that she should have a grand party. Other guests at Farah's birthday bash were stars like Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan and music composers Vishal and Shekhar. Farah's brother Sajid Khan also enjoyed the birthday celebrations.star Tabu was also there.Ahead of the birthday, stars like Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah on social media with adorable posts.Abhishek Bachchan posted this cute photo from the shoot location ofwith a lovely message.And, Malaika Arora posted this picture and wrote: "Happy happy bday @farahkhankunder ...here's to many mores and a lifelong supply of yakhni pulao....p.s..my pout is better than yours."Shilpa Shetty shared this picture from the sets of Of her birthday, a source close to Farah earlier told mid-day: "Farah has told everyone that it will be an early dinner, not a party that will go on till wee hours of the morning. On the menu is Farah's home-cooked food, including her famous mutton yakhni pulao."Happy birthday Farah Khan, hope you have a great year ahead.