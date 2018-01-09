On Farah Khan's 53rd Birthday, Anil Kapoor To Host A Jhakaas Party

Farah Khan is celebrating her 53rd birthday today and guess who's in a mood to party? He's none other than our favourite star and Farah's close friend Anil Kapoor. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan decided to skip a big birthday party and spend some quality time with her close friends and family at her Andheri apartment today but Anil Kapoor told her that no birthday is complete without a big bash and we don't disagree. A source close to Farah, told mid-day: "Farah and Anil go back a long way, and fondly call each other Papaji. She wanted to have a birthday lunch with Anil, but he good-naturedly refused and insisted on her hosting a soiree."
Highlights
- Anil Kapoor will host a grand party for Farah Khan
- Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others are invited
- Anil Kapoor insisted Farah for a big birthday bash
Mid-day also reports that Farah Khan's birthday guest list includes her close friends and colleagues from the industry. Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sajid Khan, Tabu, Huma Qureshi, Kapoor and wife Sunita are reportedly invited to Farah's birthday party tonight.
"Farah has told everyone that it will be an early dinner, not a party that will go on till wee hours of the morning. On the menu is Farah's home-cooked food, including her famous mutton yakhni pulao."
Farah celebrated her birthday eve with Malaika Arora, whom she choreographed in Chaiyaan Chaiyaan. Sharing a picture of herself with Farah, Malaika Instagrammed: "Happy happy birthday @farahkhankunder ...here's to many more chaiyyas and a lifelong supply of yakhni pulao....p.s..my pout is better than yours."
Commentsand Om Shanti Om and is known for her choreography in hit songs like Munni Badnaaam Hui, Desi Girl, Sheila Ki Jawani and Fevicol Se.
We wish Farah Khan a very happy birthday.