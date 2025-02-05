Farah Khan's Birthday Post For Abhishek Bachchan: "Much More Love To My Boy"

Abhishek Bachchan turns 49 today. Best wishes have been pouring in from industry friends all day.

One of the best birthday posts was made by Farah Khan who shares a very close bond with Junior Bachchan. The choreographer-filmmaker shared a cute video on Instagram to celebrate the day.

In the clip, Farah Khan is seen showering kisses on Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “This and much more love to my boy, Abhishek Bachchan, on his birthday today! PS: He pretends he doesn't like me doing this but actually he loves it!!”

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a heartwarming note on his blog, for his son Abhishek Bachchan.

The actor has also shared a rare moment from the time Abhishek was born. Here, the actor can be seen looking at the cot in the hospital.

"And tonight shall be a latish night... Abhishek turns 49... and his new year shall be brought in (sic)," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan shares a great bond with his parents. Time and again, the actor has expressed his love and admiration for them.

In an earlier interview with Times Of India, Abhishek Bachchan had opened up about his equation with his mother Jaya Bachchan.

He said, “I am close to both of my parents. But it is a different equation with each. I share a more traditional mother-son relationship with my mom. My father is more of a friend.”

“It is very hard to differentiate between the two, but there is a difference between my relationship with the two,” he added.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in I Want To Talk. The Shoojit Sircar film also featured Jayant Kripalani and Johny Lever in key roles.