On Jaya Bachchan's 72nd Birthday, Adorable Wishes From Abhishek And Shweta

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shard this photo. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan )

Highlights Jaya Bachchan turned 72 on Thursday

Abhishek and Shweta wished her on social media

"Happy birthday, Mama; I love you," wrote Shweta

Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's birthday wishes for their actress mom Jaya Bachchan, who is currently staying in New Delhi, will steal your heart. Jaya Bachchan turned 72 on Thursday and on the occasion, daughter Shweta flipped through the family album and dug out a throwback photo from the time when she and Abhishek were kids. While Jaya looks beautiful as ever in a red saree, Shweta and Abhishek look beyond adorable in the picture. To wish her mom, Shweta borrowed a few lines from e e cummings' poem I Carry Your Heart With Me and wrote: "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go...) - Happy birthday, Mama; I love you (with a little help from e e cummings).

Instead of a throwback picture, Abhishek picked one of Jaya Bachchan's recent photographs and said that even though she is staying away from them in Delhi due to the lockdown, they all are "thinking" about her and carrying her in their hearts. He wrote: "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!"

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan got married in the year 1973 after the release of Zanjeer, in which they co-starred. The couple welcomed their first child Shweta in 1974 and Abhishek in 1976. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they are parents to daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya. Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011.

Jaya Bachchan was among the top crop actresses in the Seventies and she is best-known for her role in films such as Guddi, Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Mili and Uphaar among others.