Flashback Friday: Introduced By Amitabh Bachchan On Stage, Little Abhishek Just Didn't Want To Leave

We love Abhishek Bachchan's Flashback Friday series. Don't you? So this time, he shared an interesting anecdote from the Eighties when Amitabh Bachchan, particularly in 1981, "started the trend of film actors from India doing shows on stage and performing to their songs. Before that, only playback singers did so." In his brilliant story-telling manner, Abhishek wrote about touring cities with his superstar father, being part of their jam sessions in hotel rooms, eating Gujarati food from tiffin dabbas and how Johnny Lever would keep the entire concert crew entertained with his antics: "The rehearsals, sound checks, post show dinners in my parents suite in the middle of the night where tiffins of Gujju food (lovingly prepared by relatives and friends of the organisers or crew members locally in whichever city they were performing in) would be served to the entire cast and musicians and everyone would discuss the show and how it went whilst a very young, relatively unknown (then) and upcoming stand-up comic would enthral everyone for hours on end with his mimicry and comedy till it was morning and time to leave for the airport to take the flight to the next city. His name was Johnny Lever!"

Abhishek wrote, while travelling between cities, Mr Bachchan and the concert crew would fold the flight seats to make a "gadda-like" setting to jam together during the journey: "I doubt they must have slept for a collective two hours over those weekends. Functioning purely on adrenaline! Rest during the week and the routine would resume from Friday, again."

Abhishek's note was accompanied by a black and white video, originally procured by a fan-club, in which during one of his concerts, Big B can be seen introducing son Abhishek and daughter Shweta on stage. Abhishek and Shweta were just kids then. "What times! As a child standing in the wings looking at the show in awe and wonderment. Not realising at that time the legends that I was blessed to witness perform live. Secretly imagining myself on that stage once I grew up. As you can see from this video, my sister couldn't wait to get off the stage and all I wanted to do was stick around," wrote Abhishek. In the video, Shweta can be seen quickly leaving the stage after greeting the audience while Abhishek lingers around for a while.

"My goodness! I remember all this so well," Shweta commented on Abhishek's post.

Last Friday, Abhishek Bachchan wrote his first ever stage performance was with "cool dude" Big B.

While Abhishek Bachchan became an actor, just like his parents Jaya and Amitabh, Shweta Bachchan made her debut as an author and has also launched her luxury clothing line MxS in 2018, in collaboration with Monisha Jaising.