Mom-To-Be Neha Dhupia's Post Is All About 'The Balancing Act'

Actress Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child with husband Angad Bedi, has actively been sharing posts from her maternity diaries and she added another one to her profile on Thursday. The video happens to be a behind-the-scene snippet from a photoshoot that she did with husband Angad Bedi. In the video, the couple can be seen striking a pose together. The highlight of her post, however, is the caption that she wrote. "The balancing act between being pregnant and stilettos," she wrote, adding the hashtag #BTS. Neha Dhupia looks stunning in a classic black dress that she wore with matching stilettos.

Neha Dhupia announced her second pregnancy on social media with a super cute post earlier this month. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare," the actress wrote announcing her pregnancy."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi starred in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

In terms of movies, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.